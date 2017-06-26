Cherry Harvest Starting Early - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Cherry Harvest Starting Early

Posted: Updated:
Cherry Crop Cherry Crop

The area cherry crop is ready a bit earlier than normal this year.

Picking began today at Westgate Farms in North East.

The harvest is getting underway about one week earlier than normal.

Owners say unseasonably warm weather in March led to some trees blooming early, others blooming a bit later.

The split bloom means the season is starting early and will last a bit longer than usual.

The forecast for a good crop looks promising.

Dorothy Wagner of Westgate Farms said, "If we don't get too much rain and they don't split and we can get them off. It is going to be good."

At nearby Sceiford's Fruit Farm. picking will begin Thursday.

Employees expect a good size harvest with pickers coming from a wide area.

Laura Sceiford said, "A lot of people from Crawford County, all the way to Pittsburgh, West Virginia, New Jersey, New York State, the Cleveland Ohio area, People driving 5-6 hours every year, they make it a tradition."

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com