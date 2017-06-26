Cherry Harvest Starting Early

The area cherry crop is ready a bit earlier than normal this year.

Picking began today at Westgate Farms in North East.

The harvest is getting underway about one week earlier than normal.

Owners say unseasonably warm weather in March led to some trees blooming early, others blooming a bit later.

The split bloom means the season is starting early and will last a bit longer than usual.

The forecast for a good crop looks promising.

Dorothy Wagner of Westgate Farms said, "If we don't get too much rain and they don't split and we can get them off. It is going to be good."

At nearby Sceiford's Fruit Farm. picking will begin Thursday.

Employees expect a good size harvest with pickers coming from a wide area.

Laura Sceiford said, "A lot of people from Crawford County, all the way to Pittsburgh, West Virginia, New Jersey, New York State, the Cleveland Ohio area, People driving 5-6 hours every year, they make it a tradition."