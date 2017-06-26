Woman Waives Hearing on Child Endangerment Charge - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Woman Waives Hearing on Child Endangerment Charge

Posted: Updated:
Brianna Parks Brianna Parks

The woman charged with endangering the welfare of a child after a 5-year-old boy was found in a Crawford County pond is heading to trial.

Brianna Park, 25, of Conneaut Lake waived her right to a preliminary hearing Monday morning.

State Police say an autistic boy went out the unlocked door of a trailer June 2 in North Shenango Township.

The child was not reported missing until about ten minutes later, investigators said.

A man and his son were driving when they spotted a hand in the middle of a pond, according to troopers.

They stopped and went into a pond to rescue the child, who was brought back to shore, State Police said.

The child was conscious and alert but was flown to the Children's Hospital in Pittsburgh.

