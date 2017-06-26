6 Injured in Peach St. Rollover

Hamot treated six patients for minor injuries after a rollover accident.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Peach St. and Rotunda Dr. around 6:30 p.m., Monday.

Police told Erie News Now, a silver SUV traveling south on Peach St. was turning left onto Rotunda Dr., when a red car ran the red light.

The impact of the collision caused the SUV to rollover onto its side.

Four people were in the red car, while three were in the SUV.

Six of the seven were transported to UPMC-Hamot for treatment of injuries.