Final Public Meeting Held on Erie County Community College

Around fifteen citizens took the stand in front of the Empower Erie panel Monday night, at the Millcreek Township Municipal Building. It was the last of five public meetings held across the county to address questions about the Erie County Community College.

"I think people are really concerned about what kinds of courses they can get there...and I think we've worked really hard at finding a curriculum, and developing a curriculum that's going to meet the needs of the community," said Ron DiNicola, Chairman of Empower Erie.

Other questions this week include: what is a community college, why does Erie County need one, and how it will it ensure employment. One of the main questions brought up is funding.

Panel members explained that gaming funds will be used to prevent a tax increase for at least five years for the county residents.

"At that time the college ought to be well on it's way to being established and starting to have an impact on the local community in a variety of ways," said Dr. Roy Church, the President at Lorain County Community College.

Some citizens were satisfied with the responses, others still wanting more. Including Erie County Councilman Ed DiMattio, who is set to vote Tuesday morning on whether or not to sponsor the Erie County Community College.

"We don't know as a county, how much gaming revenue we stand to get, for sure. That becomes problematic. A state budget has not been passed as of yet, so we do not know, for sure, how much money we are going to get," said DiMattio.

Erie Council Chairman Jay Breneman feels confident to support the college. He said the vote is to sponsor the college, a state procedure, and that gaming funds shouldn't be an issue.

"It could be months or it could be a year until we get to the part where we actually have to commit funding for this project, so there is still plenty of time for us to work out the questions and concerns," explained Breneman.

The public does have one more chance for questions at the Erie County Council meeting Tuesday morning.