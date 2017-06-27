New Cell Phone Restrictions Coming to Erie County Courthouse - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

New Cell Phone Restrictions Coming to Erie County Courthouse

Posted: Updated:
New Courthouse Cell Phone Policy New Courthouse Cell Phone Policy

A big change is coming soon to the Erie County Courthouse.

Visitors will no longer be allowed to use their cell phones.

Cell phone use is already prohibited during court proceedings but many violations have occurred.

So starting next month. visitors will have to turn off their phone at the main security entrance and place it in a locked security pouch.

Visitors can keep the pouch but it won't be unlocked until they are leaving the courthouse.

The sheriff knows not everyone will like the new policy.

But he says cell phones with their cameras have become a danger.

Erie County Sheriff John Loomis said, "It was becoming a real safety issue to victims, witnesses and the court itself."

Sheriff Loomis hopes to put the new policy into effect in about ten days.

Lawyers, law enforcement officers, courthouse employees and members of the media will be exempt from the new policy.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com