New Cell Phone Restrictions Coming to Erie County Courthouse

A big change is coming soon to the Erie County Courthouse.

Visitors will no longer be allowed to use their cell phones.

Cell phone use is already prohibited during court proceedings but many violations have occurred.

So starting next month. visitors will have to turn off their phone at the main security entrance and place it in a locked security pouch.

Visitors can keep the pouch but it won't be unlocked until they are leaving the courthouse.

The sheriff knows not everyone will like the new policy.

But he says cell phones with their cameras have become a danger.

Erie County Sheriff John Loomis said, "It was becoming a real safety issue to victims, witnesses and the court itself."

Sheriff Loomis hopes to put the new policy into effect in about ten days.

Lawyers, law enforcement officers, courthouse employees and members of the media will be exempt from the new policy.