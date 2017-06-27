Erie County's Name Now on Community College Plan

Empower Erie's road map for developing an Erie County Community College took a big step forward on Tuesday. Erie County Council voted 4-2 in favor of becoming the official sponsor of the application to the Pennsylvania Department of Education.

Ron DiNicola, President of 501c3 Empower Erie, the organization that has spent months crafting the plan said even though he believed council had the votes to pass the resolution, took nothing for granted until the roll call. He believes the entire community will benefit. "I think community college gives us a vehicle to bring more of our citizens into the educational process," DiNiCola said, "empowering them to go on to further education or to a job, to a skilled job, so they can compete in this economy and move our community forward."

Erie County Community College is now the name moving forward on documents. For those in support of the community college, securing county council's sponsorship was almost a moral imperative. After hearing citizens for and against, council members Andre Horton, Kathy Fatica, Jay Breneman and Fiore Leone were the four votes needed to advance the Erie County Community College plan. Kathy Fatica said her yes vote was in part for her late husband and council member Phil Fatica. "For the clients that I had when I was public health nurse, for the constituents and in Phil's memory yes...absolutely," Fatica said.

Council member Andre Horton, who volunteered with Empower Erie has been a strong advocate for the community college idea. He said he would go back to work, and let the decision soak in. "I think it's a great day for the residents of Erie County and this should be a gift that keeps on giving for generations to come, I'm very excited," said Horton smiling.

For the business and manufacturing community which anticipates the need for better trained workers as older workers retire...there was celebration. Tim Hunter President and CEO of local manufacturers McGinnes Rolled Rings and Erie Bronze spoke on behalf of the 22,000 manufacturing employees who are responsible for 25% of Erie County's gross domestic products. "Empower Erie presented to all of the business led organizations in our community and virtually every organization that they presented to elected to support the community college plan, so we're very happy with that." Hunter believes the community college will provide training at scale for the higher tech needs of local companies as older workers retire.

But some aren't happy, the no votes...council members Carol Loll and Ed DiMattio. DiMattio says with the county's rainy day fund shrinking from 15 to 6-million dollars and uncertainty about the state budget and gaming revenue...his constituents were telling him to vote no, right up to the last minute. "I kid you not, I received three emails between 8:30 and 9:00 a.m. from concerned citizens saying, 'you know, please we really have a problem with this and where the money is going to come from going forward,' it really comes down to the dollars and cents," DiMattio said.

Even though county council committed to sponsoring the community college, Council President Jay Breneman said they're not financially on the hook, not yet. "The important thing about today's vote is it doesn't lock county government into the funding yet," Breneman explained. "This is the first step to apply to the state for the community college, we won't be on the hook until we actually decide to appoint a board of trustees and we go through the application process, it could take months, it could take a year," he added.

Some last minute language changes based on input from the state upped tuition projections slightly, still keeping costs under 3-thousand-dollars a year, and added language to guide selection of trustees, a concern that was raised in a series of meetings across the county. "Our supporters and others voiced their desire to make sure that we were reaching for the best quality board of trustees that we could get for the college," said Ron DiNicola, adding, "that they would be skilled and knowledgeable and representative of the community and able to use the college as a tool for economic development in the community."

The late changes did not change the overall anticipated annual operating costs of 7.1 million dollars, costs which are expected to be shared by student tuition, state community college funds and Erie County. The county anticipates using gaming revenue for their share, especially as revenue is freed up from paying off the airport and arena loans. DiNicola says it's an investment that will reap rich benefits over time. "I think we have presented a plan that county council has adopted that provides for tax free sustainability for five years and a pathway to tax free sustainability. "We've been spending that gaming money on bricks and mortar, it's time that we spent it on human capital and creating a generation of healthy families and good taxpaying families that can build a future of good choices for their children," DiNicola said.