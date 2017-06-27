Type of flood damage determines reimbursement, Millcreek supervisors say

Five inches of rain in just three hours during the massive flooding on Father's Day was enough the damage more than 120 homes in Millcreek Twp. Residents can expect financial aid from the township in the coming weeks.

"We will reimburse for sanitization of basements, that's it," said Supervisor Brian McGrath.

"As far as the storm sewer, that's unfortunately not covered by that process," said Matt Exley, the township's emergency management coordinator.

That money is covered through township insurance and the general fund, Exley said. He projects over $1 million in damage from that storm. That left some Millcreek residents demanding supervisors do more after other floods this spring.

"I don't think we've had three 100-year floods this year," said Chuck Felix, who said his McKee St. home has been flooded three times in 2017, holding up charts to reinforce his response.

Part of the problem stems from the pipes in the storm drains throughout the township. Some are 60", others are much smaller at 42".

"The township has built six regional retention basins over the last 20 years," said McGrath, noting the size of this storm was too much for the system to handle. Solicitor Mark Shaw defended McGrath's statement, saying systems large enough to defend a "100-year flood" aren't legally permitted in the township.

The definition of a 100-year flood is five inches of rain in a 24-hour span, Supervisor John Groh said. But the township is now working with PennDOT, looking at ways to improve the storm water sewer drainage.

"We're going to be having an after-action review amongst all of our staff to determine how did we do during the storm," said Exley. "Are there things we can do better and are there things that we did well?"