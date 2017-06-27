Millcreek Twp. reaches settlement deal with Granada owners - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Millcreek Twp. reaches settlement deal with Granada owners

MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. -

The owners of the troubled Granada Apartment Complex are now paying up.

Millcreek Twp. supervisors announced Tuesday they have reached a $150,000 deal with Clover Management, the Buffalo, N.Y.-based owners of the property at 1717 Kuntz Rd.

In the past year, Millcreek building inspectors have condemned several buildings in the complex for unsafe living conditions. It started after a balcony collapse last summer.

The settlement covers court fees, staff and inspection costs, according to Millcreek Twp. Supervisor Brian McGrath.

Kearsarge Fire Department will also get $5,000 as part of the deal.

