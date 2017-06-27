Safety Sparks

Firework sales are booming as people prepare to celebrate the fourth of July.

"By far the busiest time is the Fourth of July season," said John Kaliszewski, the Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Big Woodie's.

Kaliszewski has the shelves at Big Woodie's stocked with the best sellers and novelty fireworks.

"Some people just like to come in and make noise, a lot of people want nothing but pretty colors, and some people like a mix of both," said Kaliszewski.

When using fireworks, you have to take safety precautions.

"Be careful out there, you could use an eye or finger pretty quickly," advised Guy Santone, Erie City Fire Chief.

Santone said one of the best sellers is also the leading cause of firework accidents.

"In 2015, there were 12,000 injuries reported, and 24% of those were sparklers," said Santone.

"Frequently kids will drop a hot wire, running around in their bare feet and they'll step on it," explained Kaliszewski.

Sparklers can get up to 1200 degrees Fahrenheit, and they're still hot even after they're done burning. Both men recommend keep a hose nearby or to stick it in a bucket of water when you're done.

Having water around is just one safety tip to ensure a smooth show.

Other tips include: