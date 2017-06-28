Erie School Board to Vote on Budget

In just a few hours some big decisions will be made regarding the Erie school district's financial future.

Tonight the board will vote on a budget for the 2017-2018 school year.

The clock is ticking as a budget must be in place by Saturday.

They'll also look to Harrisburg later this week as the general assembly has until Friday to vote on the state budget for 2017.

The district is still hoping to get additional funds in the state budget to help with the projected nine point five million dollar deficit.

But the district will not know how much more it will get from the state until the general assembly passes the statewide budget.

Tonight the board is expected to pass a $192 million budget that depends on using that anticipated revenue from the state.

So what does that budget include?

For starters, the real estate tax will increase by 0.5 percent, which would raise an additional $200,000 dollars in revenue.

The board is also expected to increase non-resident tuition for students at collegiate academy by two thousand dollars.

That means tuition at collegiate will now cost 7 thousand dollars instead of 5.

The increase would affect 63 students and would raise an additional $126,000 dollars for the school district.



Of course the final decision will be made tonight inside east at 6 p.m.

This is the final regularly scheduled meeting for the 2016-2017 fiscal year.

