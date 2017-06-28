Fourth of July Fireworks Display Planned for North East - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Fourth of July Fireworks Display Planned for North East

You can watch fireworks this Fourth of July in North East.

The North East Community Foundation and Mercyhurst North East will sponsor a fireworks display Tuesday, July 4th.

They will be lit off from the Mercyhurst North East campus starting at dusk.

Millcreek Township also announced it will host a fireworks display for the holiday.

