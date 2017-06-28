Erie Man Sentenced on Firearm Charge After Police Chase Last Spring

An Erie man was sentenced Wednesday morning after running from police and slamming into two patrol cars last spring.

Jermaine Phillips, 21, was ordered to spend 1 year and 9 months to 3.5 years in state prison for carrying a firearm without a license.

Police arrested him in May 2016 after he fled from offers during a traffic stop and led them on a high-speed chase.

The chase ended when he rammed two cruisers, then jumped out and ran, but police quickly arrested him.

At the scene of the pursuit, investigators found suspected heroin, a large amount of money and a handgun.

All other charges were dropped, including fleeing from police and drug possession.

During sentencing, the Commonwealth presented video evidence that Phillips is affiliated with an Erie gang. To which Judge Stephanie Domitrovich also ordered him to "make better videos," a video featuring non-violence, at some point while he's supervised.

The judge also ordered him to serve 150 hours of community service and ruled he must get take steps to get a GED while in prison.