Legal Action Looming for Owners of Mattress Storage Facility

A large pile of rubble remains along West 20th street at the site of the latest fire at a mattress storage facility.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has been handing the cleanup process at the site, but with lack of cooperation from the owners, the DEP is turning to legal action.

Back in April, the DEP gave the owners 15, 30, and 60-day deadlines to clean the place up. Those deadlines have all come and gone with little to no progress being made. The DEP told Erie News Now that they routinely enforce orders that are not complied with and are planning to seek the court's assistance in this case.

Neighbors tell us they are just sick of the entire thing and feel that they are being ignored. One neighbor actually brought us into her home and showed us the mess out her back window.

The DEP says that the neighbors are not being ignored, these types of cases just take time. The DEP plans to use all legal means to ensure the owners comply with the original order that was issued. They also added that they absolutely have the authority to assess civil penalties against parties for a failure to comply with their orders.