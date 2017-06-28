Erie Firefighters Ask for your Help to 'Fill the Boot' - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Firefighters Ask for your Help to 'Fill the Boot'

Erie Firefighters are getting ready to take to the streets as part of its annual Fill the Boot campaign.

The campaign collects money to support the Muscular Dystrophy Association and its programs.

Dozens of firefighters will be positioned around the city this Friday to collected donations in their boots.

It has been going on since 1970 and has collected more than $400,000 for the fight against Muscular Dystrophy.

"Fill the Boot is a national event with firefighters across the country," said Megan Grochulski, area director for the MDA. "We are so grateful that the Erie firefighters support the local MDA, and all the money raised stays local to support services to local families, including our summer camp that is coming up in August."

You can help Fill the Boot Friday at banks and intersections across Erie.

