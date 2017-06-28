Concert, Ribbon Cutting Celebrate New Highmark Amphitheater

The new Highmark Amphitheater is officially open after a ribbon cutting and free community concert Tuesday evening.

The former lead vocalist for Journey, Steve Augeri, performed the band's music in the first show played at the new amphitheater in Liberty Park.

Erie band MS.2 played as the opening act.

During Tuesday's celebration, the Saint Vincent Children's Miracle Network allowed children to decorate picnic tables for Liberty Park with their painted handprints.

The Erie-Western Pennsylvania Port Authority completed the amphitheater's construction earlier this month.

It features a permanent roof that will replace a 20-year old fabric covering that was destroyed in a wind storm two years ago.

The new amphitheater will be used for the 8 Great Tuesday concert series starting July 11.

The Port Authority signed a two-year, $60,000 naming rights agreement with Highmark.