Drug Overdose Deaths in Erie County Already at Near-Record Number

Erie County is about to set a record that no one wants to see. The county is moving closer to having the most drug deaths ever in one year.

As we approach the end of June, Erie County has had 72 deaths from drug overdoses. The county had 95 drug deaths all of last year, and that was a record- setting year. Coroner Lyell Cook believes, at this pace, a new record for drug overdose deaths will be set before the end of July. He is awaiting lab results from 8 to 10 cases right now that he feels are drug-related. The drug deaths sometimes come at a very quick rate. For example, Cook ruled on two drug overdose deaths on Friday, and one on Monday.



Cook says he has no answers for the drug problem in Erie County, just numbers. He says he has ruled on drug deaths with the victims ages ranging from one to 95. He says he remembers a time when 40 drug deaths in Erie County would be high, and the area where the deaths occurred would mostly be centered in a 10-block area of Erie's east side. This year, Cook has investigated drug deaths from Platea to Colt Station.

"Now, it's across the board in gender, age, education. It's in all the little hamlets and burgs. It's not just a city problem anymore. Men and women, black and white, mothers of young children, people with two and three degrees..it just doesn't matter anymore."

Cook blames the synthetic opioid Fentenyl for most of the deaths. He says Fentenyl is resistant to Narcan, an antidote that blocks the effects of opioids.