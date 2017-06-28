Pennsylvania Adopts Tougher Animal Cruelty Laws

Pennsylvania has adopted tougher animal cruelty laws.

Gov. Tom Wolf signed the legislation into law Wednesday afternoon in Harrisburg.

The law would require owners to give up their animal to a shelter if they are convicted of abuse.

It also includes new stipulations for tying up dogs and increased protection for horses.

Veterinarians, veterinarian technicians and humane society police officers who report animal cruelty will also be protected from lawsuits.

An advocate even showed up for the signing of the law with a sign showing Biscuit, a Chihuahua who was abused in Erie.

The new law takes effect in sixty days.

