Pennsylvania Adopts Tougher Animal Cruelty Laws - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Pennsylvania Adopts Tougher Animal Cruelty Laws

Posted: Updated:
Biscuit Biscuit

Pennsylvania has adopted tougher animal cruelty laws.

Gov. Tom Wolf signed the legislation into law Wednesday afternoon in Harrisburg.

The law would require owners to give up their animal to a shelter if they are convicted of abuse.

It also includes new stipulations for tying up dogs and increased protection for horses.

Veterinarians, veterinarian technicians and humane society police officers who report animal cruelty will also be protected from lawsuits.

An advocate even showed up for the signing of the law with a sign showing Biscuit, a Chihuahua who was abused in Erie.

The new law takes effect in sixty days.

You can learn more about the legislation here.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com