State-Wide Increase in Drug Overdose Hospitalization

In Pennsylvania, hospital admissions for drug overdoses are up 66 percent, in the past two years alone. Erie County was among those with the highest numbers.

Dr. Wayne Jones of Saint Vincent Health Center said, he's not surprised to hear the numbers, they often have people coming into the emergency room daily for drug overdoses.

"More specifically a lot of heroin, or synthetic-type of narcotic overdoses, we've also seen increased potency of these drugs," said Dr. Jones, D.O., Emergency Services Director.

He said they've also seen a lot of non-heroin synthetics marketed as heroin or another known drug, all more deadly.

"Before we'd give them Narcan, which is the drug to reverses narcotic overdose, maybe one dose they'd recover. Now we're giving two, three, maybe four doses to make them recover," he said.

Dr. Jones said, not one person fits the description of an overdose victim, and with each patient brought to Saint Vincent hospital, they follow a protocol to help prevent them from returning.

"We'll say listen, you really need some rehabilitation here, this is going to kill you if it continues, could we help you in that manner?" he explained.

Then, they work with local organizations through their 'Warm Hand-Off' program with Gaudenzia. For example, the White Deer Run Treatment Network, they assess the patient and then find them a recovery program.

"Most of our white deer run treatment networks program offer detoxification, which will help them comfortably come off any substances they've been using with minimal symptoms. Then, we can then move them over to one of our rehabilitation programs," said Amanda Milliren, the Regional Resource Coordinator for the White Deer Run Treatment Network.

Milliren said education is key in the rehab process. Although many people, especially those younger, need more than one rehab, some do not.

"Sometimes people do stay sober, once they reach that point where they have to go into the hospital because of an overdose, or because they're having symptoms from their use," she said.

