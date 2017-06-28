McKean Man Indicted for Child Pornography

A federal grand jury in Erie has indicted a McKean man for child pornography, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday.

The three-count indictment names Nathan M. Williams, 37.

Williams distributed, received and possessed pictures and videos on his computers that showed minors involved in sex acts, according to information presented to the court.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Pennsylvania State Police investigated this case.

It is part of Project Safe Childhood, a national initiative launched in 2006 in an effort to stop the child sex abuse epidemic.