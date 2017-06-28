Company in Erie Technology Incubator Acquired

A company in Gannon University's Erie Technology Incubator has received a major investment.

Conduit Technology announced Wednesday afternoon it is being acquired by Brightree, a cloud-based software company in Atlanta.

Conduit develops software to handle the paperwork submitted to insurance carriers for medical equipment used in homes.

It teamed up with Brightree in 2014 to introduce a product used by more than 200 organizations and nearly 7,000 users.

Conduit joined the technology incubator in 2012.

Since 2008, companies in the Erie Technology Incubator have created 151 new jobs and raised $35 million in investment capital.

The number of companies in the incubator has more than doubled in the past three years. It currently stands at 27.