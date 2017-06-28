Company in Erie Technology Incubator Acquired - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Company in Erie Technology Incubator Acquired

Posted: Updated:

A company in Gannon University's Erie Technology Incubator has received a major investment.

Conduit Technology announced Wednesday afternoon it is being acquired by Brightree, a cloud-based software company in Atlanta.

Conduit develops software to handle the paperwork submitted to insurance carriers for medical equipment used in homes.

It teamed up with Brightree in 2014 to introduce a product used by more than 200 organizations and nearly 7,000 users.

Conduit joined the technology incubator in 2012.

Since 2008, companies in the Erie Technology Incubator have created 151 new jobs and raised $35 million in investment capital.

The number of companies in the incubator has more than doubled in the past three years. It currently stands at 27.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com