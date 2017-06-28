Erie School District passes balanced budget, awaits word on state funding

In a matter of minutes, the Erie School District's $192 million budget was passed, and a half-percent property tax hike is coming with it at the state's request.

"They want to make sure that we're investing in ourselves," said Frank Petrungar, Jr., school board president.

That will cost the average homeowner roughly an extra $8 this year, generating $200,000 for the district. The reorganization plan saves up to $6 million by closing Wayne and Emerson-Gridley schools, and other reducing the number of high schools from 4 to 2 (converting Strong Vincent and East High Schools into middle schools).

Factor in a tuition hike for non-city students attending Collegiate Academy -- from $5,000 to $7,000 in 2017-18, and then up to the state-allowed limit of $8,600 in 2018-19 -- and the district has trimmed that $9.5 million deficit down to relying on state funds.

"We built this budget around making sure the consolidation and reconfiguration happens up at Central," said Brian Polito, the district's chief financial officer who takes over superintendent on July 1.

The district's budget includes $120 million from the state in basic education funding. Polito is hoping for an additional $10-15 million per year. The district is expected to include that number in their revised financial recovery plan. Lawmakers have until June 30 to pass a budget.

In addition to those funds, the district needs that state budget to pass on time so they know how much money they will be getting, and then they can include that number in to their revised financial recovery plan.

"We all agreed that it would make more sense to submit the plan after the budget is passed, so they gave us an additional 30-day extension," said Polito. The revised proposal is now due July 26.

As Polito and administrators await that decision, work renovating Central Tech continues following last month's fire.

"We're hoping that those investigators can get in next week and that we can move ahead," said Polito.

With consolidation now complete, most of the faculty is settling into place. The number of furloughed faculty members will likely be in the "single-digits", possibly "zero", said Doug Owens, president of the teacher and faculty union, Erie Education Association.