Man Trapped Under Van Suffers Severe Injuries - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Man Trapped Under Van Suffers Severe Injuries

Posted: Updated:
ERIE, Pa. -

One man is suffering from multiple injuries after his motorcycle became trapped beneath a mini van. 

The motorcycle verses van collision happened around 8:30 at W 12th and Marshall Dr.
According to police, the motorcycle was going east on 12th St., when a mini van was turning from Marshall Dr.
The motorcyclist laid down the bike in an attempt to avoid an accident with the van and became trapped underneath.
The motorcyclist was transported to UPMC-Hamot for severe injuries.
The east bound lane of W 12th St will be closed down for most of the night while police continue to investigate.

Erie News Now will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com