Man Trapped Under Van Suffers Severe Injuries

One man is suffering from multiple injuries after his motorcycle became trapped beneath a mini van.

The motorcycle verses van collision happened around 8:30 at W 12th and Marshall Dr.

According to police, the motorcycle was going east on 12th St., when a mini van was turning from Marshall Dr.

The motorcyclist laid down the bike in an attempt to avoid an accident with the van and became trapped underneath.

The motorcyclist was transported to UPMC-Hamot for severe injuries.

The east bound lane of W 12th St will be closed down for most of the night while police continue to investigate.

Erie News Now will keep you updated as more information becomes available.