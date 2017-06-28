Erie firefighters honored for service during Central Tech fire

The Erie School Board recognized the Erie Fire Department during Wednesday evening's meeting for their work during the fire May 26 fire at Central Tech High School.

The board honors an individual or group each month for their service to the district, said President Frank Petrungar, Jr.

The fire that happened around 4a.m. on May 26 severely damaged the north side of the school, what's known as the "C wing." Crews continue renovating and repairing that wing in hopes of restoring it by the first day of school, August 28.

The early morning blaze rekindled throughout the afternoon and early evening, keeping firefighters on the scene for much of the day.

Central Tech, officially renamed Erie High School on June 22, is the main public high school and the centerpiece of the district's reorganization plan. Over 2,300 students are expected to attend the school this fall. Collegiate Academy will continue serving as the district's college preparatory school while also holding a new magnet program in the performing and fine arts.