Two Charged with Homicide in Fatal Shooting of David Tate

Two suspects have been charged with homicide in the fatal shooting of David Tate on Erie's east side early Thursday morning.

Jalen D. Reynolds, 23, faces charges of criminal homicide, two counts of aggravated assault, four counts of recklessly endangering another person, conspiracy to commit robbery and several counts for firearms.

Lashonta L. Dade, 25, is charged with criminal homicide and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Both were arraigned around 7 p.m. Thursday by District Judge Paul Urbaniak and sent to the Erie County Prison without bond.

Tate, 28, died from a gunshot wound to the trunk, according to the Erie County Coroner after an autopsy Thursday. His death has been ruled as a homicide - the city's seventh of the year.

The call came in around 3:30 a.m. Thursday for a report of gunfire at a home along East 20th Street near Whitley Avenue.

Police arrived and found a man with three bullet wounds. He reportedly had been shot in the leg, hip and abdomen.

A second man had been shot once in the neck.

Both men were rushed to UPMC Hamot for treatment. Tate succumbed to his injuries.

A handgun was recovered about a block away from the crime scene.