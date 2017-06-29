Figures Show Lawmakers Per Diem Expenses

Earlier this week a new report was published, highlighting the expenses that Pennsylvania lawmakers rack up while doing legislative business in Harrisburg.

The lawmakers collect a flat rate called a "per Diem," (Diem is the Latin word for day).

It's based on a federal formula, and allows $165 per day for each lawmaker to use.

This money can be used for anything, from meals, hotel lodging, even gas mileage.

So how much are our local lawmakers spending?

If you take a look at the database, you'll see two reps from Erie county; Pat Harkins and Curt Sonney.

Harkins charged $20,123 for the year, and Sonney $19,878.



This left us looking for answers or reasons why these type of costs would be incurred.

We reached out to representative Harkins, who is currently in the state capital working on the budget.

He says, "I'm always mindful that it's taxpayer dollars, I also point out that I drive my own vehicle, my biggest expense is mileage reimbursement and hotel stays."

In terms of a possible solution, Harkins went on to add, "some of us like to try and carpool but even that isn't feasible sometimes, you have committee assignments."

Harkins also says that being a part of certain committees that require long trips on the road can also play a factor in the spending being high.

In fact, with the current budget talks, they don't know exactly how long they will be working in the capital.

