Sheriffs Search for Wanted Suspects

Each week, Erie News Now teams up with area law enforcement to help land wanted suspects behind bars.

This week, they are searching for 49-year-old Richard Jones. Sheriffs want him for a criminal warrant on the charge of burglary.

They're also asking for your help in finding 25-year-old Terrance Bassham. He is wanted on robbery charges.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, you are asked to call the Erie County Sheriff's Warrant Division at 451-7436.