Motorcyclist Dies from Injuries After Wednesday Accident in Millcreek Township

An Erie man has died from his injuries after a motorcycle accident in Millcreek Township.

He is identified as Andrew Schubert, 19.

The accident happened around 8:35 p.m. Wednesday at West 12th and Marshall Drive.

Schubert was traveling east on West 12th Street when a westbound Dodge Caravan turned into the path of his Honda Shadow motorcycle, according to Millcreek Police.

The driver of the van, who has been identified as Joy Goodwin, 39, of Millcreek, was attempting to turn south on Marshall Drive when the accident happened, investigators said.

Schubert laid down the bike in an attempt to avoid a crash with the van and became trapped underneath, according to reports from the scene.

He had to be freed by rescuers and was taken to UPMC Hamot with serious injuries.

Police are still investigating the crash.