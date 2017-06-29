Erie Otters Name Chris Hartsburg as New Head Coach - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Otters Name Chris Hartsburg as New Head Coach

Posted: Updated:

The Erie Otters have named Chris Hartsburg as the organization's eighth head coach in team history.

Otters General Manager Dave Brown made the announcement Thursday morning.

Hartsburg joins the Otters after spending the last three seasons as head coach of the Lincoln Stars of the United States Hockey League.

Before Lincoln, Hartsburg was an assistant coach with the Otters in 2013-2014.

The newest Erie bench boss replaces Kris Knoblauch as head coach. Knoblauch took an assistant coaching position with the Philadelphia Flyers.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com