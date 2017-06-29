Erie Otters Name Chris Hartsburg as New Head Coach

The Erie Otters have named Chris Hartsburg as the organization's eighth head coach in team history.

Otters General Manager Dave Brown made the announcement Thursday morning.

Hartsburg joins the Otters after spending the last three seasons as head coach of the Lincoln Stars of the United States Hockey League.

Before Lincoln, Hartsburg was an assistant coach with the Otters in 2013-2014.

The newest Erie bench boss replaces Kris Knoblauch as head coach. Knoblauch took an assistant coaching position with the Philadelphia Flyers.