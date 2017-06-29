Warren County Man Released from Hospital, Jailed on Homicide Cha - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Warren County Man Released from Hospital, Jailed on Homicide Charge

Matthew White Matthew White

The Warren County man charged in the death of his wife is now behind bars.

Matthew White, 34, of Chandlers Valley, was released from the hospital and booked into the Warren County Prison Tuesday night for criminal homicide.

The fatal shooting happened on Brown Hill Road in Sugar Grove June 21.

Troopers found Jessica White, 32, in the driver's seat of the car with gunshot wounds.

Matthew White was found semi-conscious in the front passenger seat, according to State Police.

He suffered an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest area and taken to the hospital where he was treated until Tuesday.

White's preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 12.

