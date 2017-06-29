Teaching First Aid to the Public

UPMC Hamot and Emergycare are stressing the importance of people knowing what to do in an emergency situation.

On Wednesday, they taught some basic safety tips to passerby at Perry Square. Interested people learned how to do hands-only CPR, and how to help keep victims of gunshot wounds or traffic accidents from losing a large amount of blood.



The experts also stressed the importance of calling an ambulance, instead of driving yourself to the hospital, when having chest pains.

"Somebody having chest pain and driving themselves to the hospital, or having a family member drive them to the hospital is a horrible idea," said Todd Steele, Operations Director of Emergycare.

:"And essentially that is a very dangerous thing to do as far as driving when you're actually having chest pains or having a heart attack," added Dr. Fred Mirarchi, Medical Director at UPMC Hamot's Emergency Department.



Dr. Mirarchi says about 70% of people who drive themselves to the hospital with chest pain, actually are having a heart attack. He says that puts the patient at risk, as well as other drivers and pedestrians.