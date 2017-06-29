Teaching First Aid to the Public - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Teaching First Aid to the Public

Posted: Updated:

UPMC Hamot and Emergycare are stressing the importance of people knowing what to do in an emergency situation.

On Wednesday, they taught some basic safety tips to passerby at Perry Square. Interested people learned how to do hands-only CPR, and how to help keep victims of gunshot wounds or traffic accidents from losing a large amount of blood.
    

The experts also stressed the importance of calling an ambulance, instead of driving yourself to the hospital, when having chest pains.

"Somebody having chest pain and driving themselves to the hospital, or having a family member drive them to the hospital is a horrible idea," said Todd Steele, Operations Director of Emergycare.

:"And essentially that is a very dangerous thing to do as far as driving when you're actually having chest pains or having a heart attack," added Dr. Fred Mirarchi, Medical Director at UPMC Hamot's Emergency Department.
 

Dr. Mirarchi says about 70% of people who drive themselves to the hospital with chest pain, actually are having a heart attack. He says that puts the patient at risk, as well as other drivers and pedestrians.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com