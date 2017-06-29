Medical Marijuana Dispensary Permits Issued to Erie, McKean County Businesses

The Pennsylvania Department of Health granted 27 permits, including two for businesses in Erie and McKean counties, for medical marijuana dispensaries, it announced Thursday.

For the northwest region, a permit was issued to GTI Pennsylvania, LLC in Erie County and another to Dubois Wellness Center, LLC in McKean County.

GTI listed the address for its primary dispensary as 7789 West Ridge Road in Fairview.

On its application, Dubois Wellness Center submitted 109 Main Street in Bradford as the address for its primary dispensary, 1222 South Brady Street in Dubois for its secondary location and 240 West Main Street in Brookville for the third.

A total of 52 dispensaries will be located throughout the state. Each permit holder can open up to three locations. You can view the complete list of dispensary locations for the state here.

Businesses who have received permits have six months to become operational.

The Office of Medical Marijuana received 280 applications for dispensaries. You can review the score cards for each applicant here.

The state expects the medical marijuana program to be fully implemented in early 2018.