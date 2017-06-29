2017 Could be Breakthrough Year in Erie's War on Blight - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

2017 Could be Breakthrough Year in Erie's War on Blight

An Erie City Councilman says 2017 could be a breakthrough year when it comes to the war on blight.

David Brennan says council has enacted programs to deal with abandoned and dilapidated properties, but has lacked the money to carry out those programs. But this year, over $650,000  has been earmarked for the war on blight, with over $150,000  going to a home buyer rehab program.
   

Also, there's legislation in Harrisburg to allocate $1.5 million a year in gaming funds for Erie County land banks, so cities can buy blighted properties and offer them to individuals and businesses.

"Im not sure how that may be divided up in the future if we're successful in getting that funding, but I definitely know the city's land bank is ready and we can receive that funding right now," Brennan said.

The proposal  in Harrisburg to allocate gaming funds to Erie County land banks was sponsored by State Representative Curt Sonney.

