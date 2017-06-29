Erie Family Grieving from Second Murder of Loved Ones, Just Days Apart

Erie police will charge a 23-year-old Detroit man with murder, for killing a man on the city's east side.

The shooting happened outside a home in the 1300 block of east 20th street, around 3:30 Thursday morning.

David Tate, 28, was killed. A second man was shot multiple times and was hospitalized in critical condition.

And following Tate's murder Thursday morning, the Tate family is now morning the loss of two of their loved ones, killed by guns, in a mater of days.

Wednesday afternoon, family members buried Tyrique Tate, 19, less than 24 hours before David Tate's murder.

Tyrique was killed last Monday, June 19th, when gunfire broke out inside a vehicle in 600 block of east 24th street, in Erie.

The two murder victims were cousins.

And Sonya Arrington, Erie city council woman, says these two young men were also her cousins.

Arrington says the Tate family is heavily grieving, saying goodbye to two of their loved ones to gun violence, just hours apart, "We have lost two loved ones in the last two weeks and it's sad, it's really sad what's going on out here in the Erie community," said Arrington. "These young men, they have no respect for human life, I just don't understand, when is enough enough? We have buried way too many of our young men," Arrington continued.

Sonya lost her own son to gun violence seven years ago, it's one of the reasons she ran for Erie city council, to try to help curb gun violence in the city.

She says this recent violence is proving the need for her to continue her fight, even as she mourns, "So as a community we really need to come together, quit pointing fingers, quit blaming people, because at the end of the day we're all responsible because we continue to allow it to go on. And it has to stop, not one more life needs to be lost for no good reason," said Arrington.

Erie police say these two murders are not connected.