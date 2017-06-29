Business Continues at Barber Shop Damaged in Garbage Truck Crash

Ruiz Barber Shop owner Cesar Ruiz describes the past two weeks as hectic.

“It's a mess in here,” said Ruiz. “We can't really accommodate clients like we would like to."

Ruiz is in the process of repairing his building, after a garbage truck recently plowed into it.

"It was structural and a lot of property damage,” said Ruiz. “Five of the barber chairs, mats, waiting chairs…the list goes on and on."

The crash happened on the early morning of June 14, at the intersection of West 18th and Cherry Streets.

Surveillance video of the crash captured images of a car and garbage truck colliding at the intersection. The garbage truck then crashed into the barber shop.

"It's pretty shocking,” said Ruiz. “Wake up in the morning and when you get the phone call, you think it's a pick-up truck, you come in here, and it’s a big garbage truck.”

Ruiz says it will take six to eight weeks for crews repair the damaged portion of his business.

As the reconstruction continues, the barber shop will remain open.