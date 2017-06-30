Erie Man Sentenced for Shooting During Drug Deal

An Erie man who pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and a firearms charge for a shooting police say happened during a drug deal found out Thursday how long he will spend in jail.

A judge sentenced Quran Lindsey-Cooley to serve 4.5 to 9 years in state prison.

He will also be on probation for 10 years once he is released.

The shooting happened when a man was trying to buy heroin along East 23rd Street in March 2016, police said.

Lindsey-Cooley approached the victim's car and fired a single shot that hit the man in the back, according to investigators.

Police said the victim apparently tried to rip off Cooley during a previous heroin deal.