Summer Fun Friday: June 30th, 2017

There are a few things that come to mind when you think fourth of July.

Freedom, fireworks, and of course...franks.

At Lucky Louie's on Perry Highway they're putting a modern spin on a traditional favorite.

If you're interested in trying their special "America" dog, head out to 8238 Perry Highway or call them at 814-314-9481.

And if you're looking for something fun to do while you scarf down the food, here's at look at some 4th of July events coming up around the region

SATURDAY

North East’s Olde Fashioned Fourth of July celebration Saturday, 4 to 10 p.m., at Heard Memorial Park.

Chicken barbecue, car cruise, children’s activities; live music; and a Phantom Fireworks display at dusk. Crawford County Fireworks Canadohta Lake on Saturday, starting at 10 p.m. (rain date is Sunday). Seawolves Fireworks Saturday first pitch at 7:05 p.m. at UPMC Park.

MONDAY:

Seawolves Fireworks All-American BBQ Picnic (game ticket and 90-minute buffet is $25). Waldameer Fireworks Starting at 10 p.m., over Waldameer Park & Water World, 220 Peninsula Drive. Oil City’s annual Jolly July Third celebration Monday at Justus Park, 1 Seneca St.

will feature food, vendors, inflatables, face painting, clowns and stilt walkers, and other family friendly activities, 5 to 7 p.m

A Pyrotechnic fireworks display lights up at 10 p.m.

TUESDAY

The 52nd annual Millcreek Township Fourth of July Parade Along West 12th Street starting from Marshall Drive on Tuesday, starting at 9:45 a.m. Millcreek Fireworks Tuesday, 10 p.m., over the MYAA Sports Complex along the 2400 block of West 15th Street. The July Fourth Celebration in Findley Lake, New York, duck race, a chicken barbecue, a boat parade, live music at the town gazebo; flare lighting around the lake at 9:30 p.m.; and fireworks set off at dusk from the north end of the lake. Lawrence Park’s Fourth of July celebration Children’s bicycle parade, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Big community parade, with lineup from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., in the parking lot of Iroquois Junior/Senior High School, 4301 Main St., and the procession starting at 2 p.m. along Main Street; Fireworks, starting at about 10 p.m. Mercyhurst North East fireworks Tuesday, beginning at dusk, near 16 W. Division St. Ultimate Freedom Event 13226 Leslie Road Kid’s fun zone full of games, inflatables and family friendly entertainment, 4 to 8 p.m. Fireworks display at dusk (about 10 p.m.).

Tune in to Erie News Now Sunrise every Friday morning all summer for all your summer fun Friday events!