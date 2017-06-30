Neighbors Upset over Code Enforcement's Aggressive Bayfront Strategy

Starting at the end of last year and still continuing today, City of Erie Code Enforcement officers have been going door to door in both the East and West Bayfront neighborhoods. Hundreds of violation notices have been passed out alarming many of the residents. Neighbors tell Erie News Now they feel targeted by code enforcement, but the city says it’s all part of their plan.

Erie News Now stopped by Gilbert Lewis’ house, a resident of one West 5th Street for 17 years. Lewis tells us, he was extremely angry to find a notice of violation in his mailbox. The letter from code enforcement said that paint was chipping on his front steps and he was in violation of city code.

Lewis was livid as he described the condition of the house next door to him. The house just ten feet away was extremely blighted and overgrown. Lewis says that he has been calling code enforcement ever since he moved in back in 2000. According to city records, code enforcement has only visited that property four times since 2009 and only recently added the property to the blighted list just this week.

Lewis tells Erie News Now that many of his neighbors received similar citations for minor offenses.

Offenses that include, chipped paint on a porch, small cracks in foundations or leaves in gutters.

Bayfront residents say they feel targeted, as the same level of enforcement is not being applied across the entire city.

“For 17 years I've been complaining to code enforcement about the house next door,” said West 5th Resident, Gilbert Lewis.

“You gave me a month to get mine done which is wrong, you owe me 16 years and 11 months,” Lewis Added.

Code enforcement says that their new aggressive strategy is all part of the city's new comprehensive plan and that resident's shouldn't feel targeted.

Code enforcement manager, Andy Zimmerman says there are agencies willing to help with some of the work that needs done.

“That’s where the comprehensive plan came in and said listen you really need to protect your Bayfront and that's what we’re doing,” said Zimmerman.

“It’s really off what the comprehensive said and laid out. eventually we will get there, but lets pick our neighborhood, go after it and protect it,” Zimmerman said.

Zimmerman added that the city is willing to work with you and ultimately want to see the neighborhoods improve.