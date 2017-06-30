Police Ask for Help Finding Missing Person

Police in Corry are asking for you help in finding a missing person.

William John Ward (33) of Seneca, PA was reported missing by his family Thursday, June 29th.

They say he was last seen Wednesday, June 28th in the area of Steadman Road, in Steuben Township. That is in Crawford County.

He is believed to have been traveling by foot to the Titusville Walmart to meet his mom for a ride. Police say there is no information indicating Ward arrived at the store.

Ward is 5'10, has brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a dark gray t-shirt, blue jeans, heavy wool socks, no shoes and was carrying a camo back pack.

He has two tattoos. One is described as a blue and green tribal tattoo on his right upper bicep, and another on his left wrist that says "7.3.14" written in blue.

His family reports that Ward has an existing medical condition, and is currently without his medication.

Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Corry at 814-663-2043