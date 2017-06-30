Washington Township Recycling Drop Off Site Closes - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Washington Township Recycling Drop Off Site Closes

The recycling drop off site in Washington Township is now closed for good.

The site at the township municipal building on Route 99 was shut down Wednesday.

Erie County operated the facility for years.

The county closed it because people were using it as a dumping site for non-recyclable items.

County officials were tired of paying extra fees for taking those items to a landfill.

A firm called Raccoon Refuse is offering free recycling pickup to Washington Township residents who subscribe to its regular garage service, according to Erie County's Recycling Director.

Washington Township government is thinking about opening its own drop off site in the future.

