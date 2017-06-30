1.25 Million More Travelers to Hit Road for Fourth of July Holiday

It is expected to be the nation's busiest travel weekend ever for the July Fourth holiday.

David Poor, the regional president of AAA, recommends packing your patience because more than 44 million Americans are expected to travel this holiday.

That's 1.25 million more travelers than last year.

Part of the reason is the low gas prices.

Gas prices nationally will be the lowest they have ever been this weekend.

"We are lower than all of the experts forecasted at the beginning of this year," said Poor. "So we can enjoy these lower prices while they are here."

The cost of airfare and hotel and car rentals are lower as well.

Here in Erie, gas prices are the same as last year - about $2.49 per gallon.

Price are higher in Pennsylvania due to the gas tax passed last year.

Poor expects prices to stay the same, at least for a few months.

"As long as there's a surplus of crude oil, they're going to stay at this level," said Poor. "We're not expecting any big increases going forward from now until Labor Day."

AAA is reminding drivers and passengers to buckle up and don't drink and drive or text and drive.