McDowell Marching Band to Perform in 2017 National Independence Day Parade

The McDowell High School marching band is getting ready to perform on the national stage.

The band is heading to Washington D.C. to perform in the 2017 National Independence Day Parade Tuesday.

Members spent time Thursday and Friday rehearsing outside the school.

They also held fundraisers to offset the costs.

McDowell's band was selected from among 20 across the state to participate in the patriotic celebration.

Two state representatives nominated the school for the opportunity, band members told Erie News Now

The band will leave Sunday.

They plan to spend a couple days sightseeing in D.C.