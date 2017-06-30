McDowell Marching Band to Perform in 2017 National Independence - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

McDowell Marching Band to Perform in 2017 National Independence Day Parade

Posted: Updated:

The McDowell High School marching band is getting ready to perform on the national stage.

The band is heading to Washington D.C. to perform in the 2017 National Independence Day Parade Tuesday.

Members spent time Thursday and Friday rehearsing outside the school.

They also held fundraisers to offset the costs.

McDowell's band was selected from among 20 across the state to participate in the patriotic celebration.

Two state representatives nominated the school for the opportunity, band members told Erie News Now

The band will leave Sunday.

They plan to spend a couple days sightseeing in D.C.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com