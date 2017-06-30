Eagle's Nest Opens New Basketball Court

Members of the community hope to reduce the violence in the city of Erie through physical activity.

A ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday marked the grand opening of the brand new Eagle's Nest basketball court.

The new court will be part of the Eagle's Nest Youth Program, Bishop Dwane Brock said.

Before students hit the court, they must complete their school work.

With the recent spike in violence, including Thursday's homicide, those involved in the project hope it will teach children discipline and help lead them down the right path.

The court is called the Eagle's Nest Spoon's Court Number 2 in honor of Erie City Councilman Mel Witherspoon.