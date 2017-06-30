Eagle's Nest Opens New Basketball Court - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Eagle's Nest Opens New Basketball Court

Posted: Updated:

Members of the community hope to reduce the violence in the city of Erie through physical activity. 

A ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday marked the grand opening of the brand new Eagle's Nest basketball court.

The new court will be part of the Eagle's Nest Youth Program, Bishop Dwane Brock said.

Before students hit the court, they must complete their school work. 

With the recent spike in violence, including Thursday's homicide, those involved in the project hope it will teach children discipline and help lead them down the right path.

The court is called the Eagle's Nest Spoon's Court Number 2 in honor of Erie City Councilman Mel Witherspoon.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com