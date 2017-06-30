Despite Erie School District Woes, Top Administrators Get Sizable Raises

As the Erie school district struggles to fund its schools, district leaders are defending the decision to give some of its top administrators sizable pay raises.



At the same time the Erie school board approved their budget for the upcoming fiscal year, using anticipated revenue from the state, they approved a $24,000 annual salary increase for communications director, Daria Devlin. That's a 39% raise.

She'll now be making $85,000 a year.

Devlin also works as the district's chief grant writer.

The district's controller, David Niemira will get a $7,200 a year raise.

Incoming Superintendent Brian Polito says they'll both have to handle extra duties from jobs that were eliminated in the consolidation plan, "We did eliminate my position, a couple of other positions. We made some adjustments down on people's salaries, and some adjustments up, and overall it was a budget neutral move," said Polito.

Polito says there are no plans to fill his old position as the district's chief financial officer.