Despite Erie School District Woes, Top Administrators Get Sizabl - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Despite Erie School District Woes, Top Administrators Get Sizable Raises

Posted: Updated:
Erie schools have more time to submit recovery plan Erie schools have more time to submit recovery plan

As the Erie school district struggles to fund its schools, district leaders are defending the decision to give some of its top administrators sizable pay raises.

At the same time the Erie school board approved their budget for the upcoming fiscal year, using anticipated revenue from the state, they approved a $24,000 annual salary increase for communications director, Daria Devlin. That's a 39% raise.

She'll now be making $85,000 a year.
Devlin also works as the district's chief grant writer.

The district's controller, David Niemira will get a $7,200 a year raise.

Incoming Superintendent Brian Polito says they'll both have to handle extra duties from jobs that were eliminated in the consolidation plan, "We did eliminate my position, a couple of other positions. We made some adjustments down on people's salaries, and some adjustments up, and overall it was a budget neutral move," said Polito.

Polito says there are no plans to fill his old position as the district's chief financial officer.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com