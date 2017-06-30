Several Roads to Close for Roar on the Shore

Several roads will close in the coming weeks for Roar on the Shore.

State Street from 4th to 5th Streets will close starting July 10 at 7:30 a.m.

North and South Park Rows from Peach to French Streets will close starting July 10 at 9:00 a.m.

State Street will close to traffic from 3rd to 5th Streets starting July 10 at 1 p.m.

State Street from 3rd to 7th Streets and 4th Street from Peach to French Streets will close starting July 11 at 7 a.m.

5th Street from Peach to French Streets will close starting July 11 at 3 p.m.

The roads will remain closed until 6 p.m. Sunday, July 16.

Drivers can also expect traffic delays fro the annual Bringin' in the Roar Parade.

The parade leaves Presque Isle Downs and Casino Thursday, July 13 at 6 p.m. It will head south on Route 97, west on Townhall Road, south on Shunpike, west on Lee, north on Old French Road, north on Perry Highway to 26th Street and north to State Street into Perry Square.

More than 170,000 visitors are expected to come the city for the 11th annual motorcycle rally.

Roar on the Shore starts Wednesday, July 12 and runs through Sunday, July 16.