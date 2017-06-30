Police: Alcohol May Have Played a Role in Deadly Motorcycle Cras - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Police: Alcohol May Have Played a Role in Deadly Motorcycle Crash



There's new information on a deadly crash in Millcreek, which claimed the life of a motorcyclist.

Millcreek police say one of the drivers involved in the crash, may have been drinking.

The accident happened around 8:30 Wednesday night, at west 12th and Marshall drive.

Millcreek police say it looks like the driver of a van, Joy Goodwin, 39, tried to make a left hand turn, and pulled out into the bike's path.

Police tell Erie News Now that alcohol may have played a role in the crash, and they're waiting on lab test results to come back, before filing any charges.

The driver of the motorcycle, was Andrew Schubert, 19.

He was taken to the hospital from the accident scene, where he later died from his injuries.

No charges have been filed yet, as police continue their investigation.
 

