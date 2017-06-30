Police: Motive for Murder was a Drug Robbery Attempt

Erie police say it was a drug-related robbery attempt that led to the city's latest murder.

David Tate, 28, of Erie, was killed, another unnamed man remains hospitalized in critical condition, from several gunshot wounds.

They were both gunned down around 3:30 Thursday morning, in front of a home in the 1300 block of east 20th street, in Erie.

Jalen Reynolds, 23, has been charged with murder, police say he's the suspect who fired the deadly shots.



Lashonta Dade, 25 is also charged with murder. She told investigators they went to the home to commit a robbery of drugs.

She said drove the car, and Reynolds got out. She then heard gunshots, and Reynolds came running back to the vehicle and stated he thought he had killed someone.

Dade drove off, but patrol officers heard the gunfire, and quickly spotted their getaway car, and pulled it over.

Police served a search warrant of the home, the upstairs apartment belongs to the man who remains hospitalized. Erie's Police Chief Don Dacus says that is where drug officers recovered more than a pound of marijuana, supporting the drug robbery motive.

Chief Dacus tells Erie News Now charges are pending against a third suspect, another female who was also in the vehicle.

