Multiple people shot at New York hospital; shooter dead, NYPD says

Nadeem Muaddi, CNN -

Four to six people were believed to be wounded on Friday in a shooting at Bronx-Lebanon Hospital in New York, according to a New York Police Department spokeswoman.

A shooter is dead at the hospital, according to a tweet from NYPD Assistant Commissioner for Communication ^and^ Public Information J. Peter Donald.

Police have no confirmed information on the number of people injured or their conditions, said NYPD spokeswoman Annette Shelton.

The shooter is believed to be a former hospital employee, local law enforcement officials told CNN.

The NYPD has advised people to avoid the area.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio has been briefed on the unfolding situation, according to a tweet from the mayor's office.

The Bronx-Lebanon Hospital in the Bronx borough is among the largest providers of outpatient services in New York.




