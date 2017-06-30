Baby Arch Project Dedicated in Warren County - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Baby Arch Project Dedicated in Warren County

A monument dedicated today will let visitors know about the important role Warren played in the construction of one an American icon, the Gateway Arch in St. Louis.

The new baby arch, a replica of the real arch, is located at the Warren County Visitors Bureau along Route 6.

Some of the boilermakers, welders and other craftsmen who helped build the arch in the 1960's, attended the dedication ceremony.

Nearly 300 employees of Warren's Pittsburgh-Des Moines Steel Company were involved in the huge project.

The 900 tons of stainless steel segments were shipped to St. Louis where the arch was erected on site.

Ed Atwood of the Committee of Retired Boilermakers said, "Warren was picked because of the craftsmen in Warren. They knew Warren county do it and they did it."

The baby arch project was built with thousands of dollars in donations.

