Erie Schools Receive $15 Million Boost

Erie schools have more time to submit recovery plan

The Senate Republican Communications Office announced, Erie will be receiving 15 million dollars in additional state funding for the 2017-2018 Fiscal Year.

According to Senate Republican Leadership, the boost was requested by Senator Dan Laughlin (R-Erie).

After recognizing the dire need of funding the school district needs, the Senate granted the financial boost, and lauded Senator Laughlin for his hard work on behalf of his constituents.

According to a release from the Senate Republican Communications Office,

"the school district will receive $14 million in Educational Access Program Funding."

The release continues, adding,

"Erie's Basic Education Funding is estimated to increase from $63,209,894 to $64,266,400, an increase of $1,056,506, or 1.7 percent and its Special Education Funding is estimated to increase from $10,215,969 to $10,512,697, an increase of $296,718, or 2.9 percent."

Erie school district is eager to use this money to help close their budget deficit of the year, and assist in the school reorganization plan.